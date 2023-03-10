Frenkie de Jong has declared he has no intention of leaving Barcelona amid continued links with Manchester United.

The 25-year-old midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the off-season but it never materialized despite the best efforts of United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag to convince him.

The situation was complicated by De Jong's contractual situation with financially embattled Barcelona, turning it into a drawn-out saga, fueling talk United could move for him again at the end of this season.

But De Jong has made clear that he has no intention to depart Camp Nou, where he is contracted until 2026.

"I was calm because I knew I wanted to stay at Barca and I haven't changed my mind," De Jong told RAC1.

"I had always dreamed of playing for Barcelona and I want to succeed at Barca. Right now I'm calm and I want to continue at Barca."

De Jong, who joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019, added that he had plenty left to achieve with the Catalans.

"I've never won LaLiga," he said. "It's my fourth year here and it's the time I've been closer. But there is still a long way to go.

"It is our main goal and we will give everything to achieve it."

De Jong has made 18 starts with four appearances off the bench in Barcelona's 24 LaLiga games this term, ensuring he has been a key part of their success, sitting nine points clear with 14 games to play.

"The four-midfielder system benefits me, but beyond that, this year I'm playing more at the base of midfield, where I feel more comfortable," he said.

"And then, I have more freedom to move, to drive and overcome lines. Busquets helps me a lot because he transmits a lot of calmness. He's very confident with the ball and defensively he's much better than people think."