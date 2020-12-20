Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with the 2020 Golden Foot.

The Juventus and Portugal forward came out on top of a ten man shortlist selected by journalists from around the world before going to a public vote.

The award is only given to active players of at least 28 years of age, and can only be won once.

I am honored to win the @goldenfootofficial and to be immortalised on the Champion Promenade in Monaco, together with some of the greatest football legends of all time! I am truly humbled and want to thank the fans all over the world for having voted for me #goldenfoot2020 pic.twitter.com/HEWgjDUxgV — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 20, 2020

The last five winners of the award have been Luka Modric (2019), Edinson Cavani (2018), Iker Casilla (2017), Gianluigi Buffon (2016), Samuel Eto'o (2015).

Ronaldo hit a brace against Parma on Saturday to become the first player to score 33 Serie A goals in a single calendar year since 1961.