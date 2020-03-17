UEFA will move the Women's Euro 2021 finals as part of its plan to reorganize the football calendar, the German FA has said.

Football authorities across the world are adjusting plans to cope with major delays caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The women's European Championship finals had been scheduled to take place in England from July 7 to August 1 next year.

Those dates would mean an overlapping with the men's European Championship, which has been set back 12 months to run from June 11 to July 11 2021.

The German FA (DFB) said on Twitter that the Euro 2020 delay would affect the women's showpiece tournament, with no decision yet taken on when it might be played.

On its women's football account, the DFB said: "The [UEFA] executive committee also decided that competitions to be held in June 2021 would be rescheduled.

"This concerns the final four of the Nations League, as well as the European Women's and U21 Championships. Exact dates are still to be decided."

The men's Nations League finals had been due to take place from June 2 to 6.