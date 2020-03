Spanish side Atletico Portada Alta confirmed on Monday that Francisco Garcia, a member of the club's coaching staff, passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 21-year-old youth coach died on Sunday, days after learning he had contracted the virus.

Garcia had been diagnosed with leukemia before the outbreak, which made him more vulnerable to the virus currently sweeping the globe.

Spain has reported at least 7,800 COVID-19 cases, with more than 290 deaths.

Globally, the death toll has risen to over 6,500 from almost 170,000 cases.