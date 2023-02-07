At its Annual Business Meeting (ABM) held at Wembley Stadium in London on 18 January 2023, The IFAB followed up on the recommendations made by its Football and Technical Advisory Panels in October 2022. It agreed that referees’ live communication of video assistant referee (VAR) related decisions to the public - both in the stadium and via broadcasters - would be trialed for 12 months in international competitions and that it would initially be rolled out at the FIFA Club World CupTM in Morocco, which began on 1 February.

Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, Pierluigi Collina hopes this will make VAR interventions more understandable for spectators.