Chinese Sports authorities have recently placed an outright ban on the national-team players on tattoos, aiming to strengthen the management of the football players.

In a statement released Tuesday night titled "Suggestions for strengthening the management of football players", the General Administration of Sports of China (GAS) said national teams at all levels must "strictly implement" the new requirements.

"The national team and the U23 national team athletes are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos, and those who already have tattoos are advised to remove them themselves," the statement said.

GAS, the governing body of Chinese sports, has forced national football players to cover up their tattoos in 2018, this new directive is calling for the players to have their ink removed.

Tattoos among elite Chinese athletes have become more mainstream in recent years. High-profile Chinese players, including international defender Zhang Linpeng, have previously been told to cover up while appearing for the national team and club side Guangzhou FC.

Doing so would "enhance the sense of mission, responsibility and honor, and create a national team capable of conquering and fighting well and with excellent style of play", it added.