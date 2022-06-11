Real Madrid have agreed on a deal for Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni, who has reached terms on a six-year contract.

The Champions League holders will reportedly pay an €80million fee that could rise to €100m with add-ons for the France midfielder.

A short statement from Los Blancos read: "Real Madrid CF and AS Monaco have agreed on the transfer of the player Aurelien Tchouameni, who will be linked to the club for the next six seasons.

"Next Tuesday, June 14, at 12:00 at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Aurelien Tchouameni as a new Real Madrid player will take place after the corresponding medical examination."

Tchouameni emerged as one of the brightest young stars in European football last season.

He enjoyed a superb campaign as Monaco secured Champions League qualification with a third-place finish in Ligue 1.

Tchouameni played 35 times for Monaco in Ligue 1, scoring three goals and providing two assists. He also found the net in the Coupe de France and Champions League.

The 22-year-old Tchouameni represents a threat at both ends of the pitch.

No Monaco player produced more successful passes in the opposition half than Tchouameni's 932, which put him seventh in Ligue 1.

He was fifth in Ligue 1 in tackles with 86 while his 260 duels won putting him third in the division.

Tchouameni may have to wait for his opportunity to impact the Madrid midfield, which has a wealth of options.

Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos occupied the midfield for Madrid's 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Federico Valverde played a more advanced role in that game but is experienced in the heart of midfield, an area from which Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga made valuable contributions to Madrid's LaLiga and Champions League double last season.

The competition for places will likely limit his minutes next season, but Tchouameni could hardly ask for better mentors after signing on as an heir apparent to Kroos and Modric.