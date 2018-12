beIN SPORTS

This weekend the annual PSG Academy Florida Festival was held at Plantation Pine Island Park with players and family members from the all over the southern regions of the Sunshine State - Miami Dade, Palm Beach and Plantation - enjoying a day of soccer alongside the beIN SPORTS family.

Our journalists and hosts George D. Metellus and Carmen Boquín joined in the festivities in which over a thousand adults and children came together to celebrate the beautiful game.