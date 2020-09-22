To enter Round 1, post a photograph and story of your ‘first soccer memory’ – be it a shirt, match ticket, or even a medal – on Twitter or Instagram. Follow and tag @beINSPORTSUSA as well as use the hashtag #LoveItbeIN and #SoccerFirsts in the caption or tweet. Only posts from public accounts that use the correct tag and hashtag will successfully enter the giveaway. Submissions made from private accounts will not be accounted for in the random draw to win the giveaway.

For this first giveaway, one lucky winner from the United States will be selected at random to win a signed Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappé jersey. Giveaways will continue with more signed soccer jerseys and memorabilia being awarded every 2 weeks.