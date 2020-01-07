FIFA president Gianni Infantino spoke on a wide range of hot-button issues in an exclusive interview with beIN SPORTS.

Beginning with the 2022 World Cup, Infantino addressed the scrutiny host nation Qatar has come under in relation to human rights violations.

Asked how FIFA can reconcile allegations of workers' rights abuses in the Middle Eastern country with the organization's values, the 49-year-old pointed to the power of soccer to affect change across the globe. "I don't think football can change the world, but football can certainly have a positive impact."

"From five years ago to today, the situation [in Qatar] is much better if we think about workers' rights," he continued.

"Without the World Cup, without football, this [improvement] would not have happened."

In the face of ongoing incidents of racism within the game, Infantino emphasized the importance of taking the issue seriously. "The excuse that 'if there is racism in society then there is racism in football and we have to live with it,' that's not something we accept."

But issuing critical press releases is not as effective a strategy as working alongside all of FIFA's 211 member associations in tackling the problem, Infantino argued.

The FIFA chief was reluctant to give his thoughts on Mesut Ozil's public criticism of China's treatment of its Muslim Uyghur minority, which resulted in the Arsenal star's avatar being removed from a computer game in the country.

Pressed on the topic, the FIFA chief said: "We have to understand that progress needs to be made at a step-by-step level.

"I prefer to go to the countries, to speak to the people, to bring football everywhere in the world, and to try to improve the situation for everyone in the world on a step-by-step basis."

He was however more forthright when asked if he ever considered re-opening the bidding process for the 2022 World Cup following allegations of corruption.

"The World Cup was awarded in 2010, and, in 2016, in spite of all the rumors, there was no conclusive evidence about anything anywhere.

"For me it was clear from day one that at some stage you need to live with what you have and move forward."