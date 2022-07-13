Barcelona have loaned out winger Trincao to Sporting CP for the entirety of the 2022-23 season.

Trincao, a Portugal international, spent last season on loan at Wolves, scoring three times in 30 appearances across all competitions.

He will now spend the coming season back in his homeland with Sporting, who finished second in Primeira Liga last term.

Barca have confirmed the loan deal includes an option to buy the 22-year-old, who signed from Braga in 2020.

Trincao managed 42 appearances in all competitions for Barca in the 2020-21 season, yet only 10 of these were starts. He scored three times and provided two assists.

The news of his switch to Lisbon comes after Barca confirmed they had agreed on a deal to sign Brazil winger Raphinha from Leeds United.

Ousmane Dembele, meanwhile, has reportedly agreed to stay at Barca, with confirmation of his new contract expected in the coming days.