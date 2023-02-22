Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has been sidelined for an unspecified period with a thigh injury ahead of this weekend's derby with Real Madrid.

The Argentina international, who started his side's LaLiga victory over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, was forced from the field just before the hour mark.

De Paul, a member of La Albiceleste's World Cup-winning squad at Qatar 2022, has now been confirmed to have suffered a thigh issue.

"Rodrigo De Paul is suffering from a thigh injury, according to the medical tests he has undergone after ended up with muscular problems the match against Athletic Bilbao," read an official statement.

"The midfielder will begin to receive physiotherapy sessions, rehabilitation training and is pending evolution."

Though no timeframe has been given for De Paul's potential return, Atletico will hope he is not sidelined for a prolonged period as Diego Simeone's side fight for a top-four finish in LaLiga.

However, it would seem unlikely De Paul will be fit for Saturday's trip to the Santiago Bernabeu.