A pre-season friendly between Juventus and Atletico Madrid scheduled to take place in Tel Aviv on Sunday has been postponed due to security concerns.

Juve and Atleti were due to meet at Bloomfield Stadium, but the game was called off on Saturday.

Increasing conflict in the Gaza Strip had raised doubts over whether the match will go ahead.

LaLiga club Atleti said in a statement: "Due to the current security situation, Comtec Group (match promoter), Juventus and Atletico de Madrid announce that the friendly game between the two teams that was to take place in Israel this Sunday 7 August at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, has been canceled.”

It was due to be the final match for both clubs before they start their seasons.

Juve begin their Serie A campaign at home to Sassuolo on August 15, with Diego Simeone's Atletico side traveling to Getafe on the same day to get their LaLiga season underway.