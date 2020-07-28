Arthur vs. Barcelona: Who Is to Blame for Fallout? July 28, 2020 18:46 4:41 min With Arthur Melo refusing to see out the rest of his Barcelona contract, the Sports Burst crew debates whether the Brazilian is right to down tools. Sports Burst: weekdays at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Facebook and beIN SPORTS XTRA UEFA Champions League Barcelona Sports Burst La Liga Arthur -Latest Videos 1:19 min REPORT: Torres Wants to Seal Man City Move 0:40 min Report: Atleti Reject 2nd Arsenal Bid For Partey 8:15 min Ronaldo Is Soccer's Michael Jordan - Lingard 1:15 min PSG: Top 3 Coupe de la Ligue Goals 1:24 min Lyon: Top 3 Coupe de la Ligue Goals 0:34 min Dembele, Griezmann Return to Training 0:36 min Willian Received Major MLS Offer - Agent 0:25 min Sports Burst - Bring Arthur! 3:29 min Mariano Tests Positive for COVID-19 1:32 min Cerezo: Oblak "Is An Atletico Player. Period"