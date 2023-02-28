Mikel Arteta claims the death of the traditional post-match glass of wine between rival managers is denying Premier League bosses a chance to bond.

Arteta's Arsenal mentor Arsene Wenger was not a fan of the indulgence and the Frenchman faced criticism at one stage from long-time foe Alex Ferguson for not joining him for a drink after games.

Eventually, Wenger relented, and he insisted on joining wine connoisseur Ferguson for a tipple at Old Trafford following his final game against Manchester United in April 2018.

According to Arteta, the routine ended when the COVID-19 pandemic began, and it means rival bosses no longer go over a game in private, or share conversations on other matters, after the final whistle.

"I haven't had the opportunity because after I joined in two or three months we had COVID," said Arteta, who was appointed in December 2019.

"Probably COVID was the catalyst of losing that tradition, which is a shame because I think it was something special and generated a certain bond between managers."

Arteta might instigate its return if enough fellow bosses want to join him. His table-topping Arsenal team face Sean Dyche's Everton on Wednesday, and Arteta says colleagues might see it as something worth reviving.

He added: "Maybe we can talk about it between us and get it back."