An astonishing game between France and Argentina as they ended 6-2 in the Tourney Maurice Revello today.

Akliouche opened the score for France in the 15th minute of the game.

Aouchiche doubled the score in the 23rd minute.

Mara, 7 minutes later scored the third one for France.

They went into break 3-0.

4 minutes into the second half, Mara scored his second goal and the fourth for the team.

France got a penalty and scored the fifth in the 54th minute.

Ferreyra, with a great rocket, scored the first goal for Argentina.

Akliouche, the author of the first goal, scored also the last for France.

Finally, Ferreyra scored a late penalty for Argentina.

The game ended 6-2.