Alex Morgan will leave Tottenham and return to the United States in the new year, the club have confirmed.

The USWNT star signed for Spurs in September, having not played since August 2019 due to pregnancy and the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 31-year-old, twice a Women's World Cup winner, will head back to the USA when the first half of the Women's Super League season has concluded.

She made five appearances for Spurs in all competitions, scoring two goals.

We can confirm that @alexmorgan13 will be returning to the United States in the new year after the conclusion of the first half of the @BarclaysFAWSL season.



Everyone at the Club wishes Alex well in the next stage of her career.





"I will be forever grateful to the club, my team-mates and Spurs supporters for taking such good care of me and my family," she said via a statement issued by the club.

"From the moment I arrived in London, I realized I was part of a first-class organization, one that helped provide me the opportunity to immerse myself back into the game I love.

"Thank you to everyone who helped make this chapter in my soccer journey so special... COYS."

Spurs' head of women's football Heather Cowan said: "We were delighted at the start of the season when Alex chose us as her club to help regain fitness and take her first steps back into competitive football after giving birth earlier this year.

"It has been a pleasure to have Alex with us during this period and the whole squad has taken a lot from working every day with someone at the top of the women's game.

"We wish Alex all the best for the future both at club and international level as she prepares to return back home with her family. She will always be welcome here at Spurs."