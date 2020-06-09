"I think something like this has never happened in history," said Albacete Balompie head coach Lucas Alcaraz on Tuesday as his team continued their preparations on the eve of their LaLiga SmartBank match at Rayo Vallecano.

The game will officially kick start the resumption of the LaLiga season following the suspension of the Spanish first and second divisions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The teams are set to play for 45 minutes after the game was suspended at half-time in December due to chanting aimed at Albacete player Roman Zozulya over the former Ukraine international's alleged far-right links.

Albacete will play with a numerical disadvantage on Wednesday after Eddy Israfilov received a red card towards the end of the first half.

"There is nothing weirder than having to prepare a match that you have to start with 10 men, that you play after three months of inactivity, without a pre-season and without the fans," said Alcaraz.

LaLiga will resume on Thursday with the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis.

The Spanish league will be the second top league to return in Europe after the German Bundesliga, which resumed in mid-May.

