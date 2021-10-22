Al Sadd captured the 2021 Qatar's Amir Cup after defeating Al Rayyan in a penalty shootout. The regular 90 minutes ended in a 1-1 draw, and both goals we also penalties, one by Al Rayyan's Yacine Brahimi (44') and Al Sadd's Santi Cazorla (58').
