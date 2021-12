Al Ahly and Raja Casablanca were the two clubs fighting for the CAF Super Cup in an amazing clash. The Moroccans started with an early lead after Yasser Ibrahim El Hanafi's goal but the Egyptian team equalized in added time thanks to Taher Mohamed.

The penalties were very even and Al Ahly obtained the title in the sixth penalty shootout after Abdelilah Madkour missed his chance for Raja Casablanca.

