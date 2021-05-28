Al Ahly Capture CAF Super Cup Over RS Berkane May 28, 2021 20:05 10:52 min Al Ahly capture their seventh CAF Super Cup title following a 2-0 win over RS Berkane. Highlights Al Ahly RS Berkane CAF Super Cup -Latest Videos 1:06 min Mohsen Doubles Al Ahly's Lead 1:04 min Sherif Opens Scoreline For Al Ahly 1:32 min Sports Burst - Pep Guardiola: The Anti-Unai Emery 9:25 min La Equidad Deprive Gremio Of Clean Sweep 6:47 min Flamengo Secure Top Spot With Draw Over Velez 8:47 min Arsenal Qualify To Next Round Of Copa Sudamericana 8:22 min Palmeiras Close Out Group Stage With Win 7:49 min Defensa Y Justicia & Del Valle Battle Out To Draw 0:51 min Quinteros Gets One Back For Bolivar 0:52 min Albertengo Notches Brace To Score Arsenal's Third