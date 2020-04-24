500 Great Goals: Part 8 April 24, 2020 20:12 22:48 min Superstars tell the stories of legendary goals from Wayne Rooney, Xabi Alonso, George Best, Diego Maradona and more Soccer Wayne Rooney Xabi Alonso Highlights Diego Maradona 500 Great Goals -Latest Videos 6:24 min Sports Burst PM: Minnesota United's Ethan Finlay 2:08 min Is Braithwaite A Long Term Solution For Barcelona? 9:45 min UEFA Hint At Playoffs To Resolve Leagues 1:17 min 2020 NFL Draft: First Round Recap 0:47 min Tagovailoa "Grateful And Thankful" To Dolphins 1:17 min Burrow Enjoys "Crazy" Moment As Top Pick 7:38 min Ray Hudson's Top 5 Soccer Books of All Time 22:32 min Neymar Anxious to Play Again 4:36 min Transfer Wire: Inter Miami Hope For James 22:52 min Greatest International Teams: Brazil 1970