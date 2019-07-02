Young Boys' Ismaili Found Dead After Swimming Accident On Lake Como

The body of Young Boys and Switzerland midfielder Florijana Ismaili has been found, three days after she disappeared in a swimming accident.

Ismaili failed to resurface after jumping into Lake Como from a boat on Saturday.

Young Boys confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that the 24-year-old's body has been recovered by divers near to where she went missing.

"Young Boys has, in consultation with the bereaved family, the painful duty to inform about the passing away of the player Florijana Ismaili. We are very upset and deeply affected," the club statement read.

"Young Boys extends its sincere condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Florijana Ismaili and wishes everyone all the strength and confidence in this difficult time. We will keep Florijana in our memory."

YB hat in Absprache mit der Trauerfamilie die schmerzhafte Pflicht, über den Hinschied von Florijana Ismaili zu informieren. Wir sind sehr bestürzt und tief betroffen. Wir werden Florijana in dankbarer Erinnerung behalten.https://t.co/KcOaf8murU#BSCYB #EINHERZFÜRFLORIJANA pic.twitter.com/BOhEnn9a4t — 𝗕𝗦𝗖 𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗚 𝗕𝗢𝗬𝗦 (@BSC_YB) July 2, 2019

Ismaili captained Young Boys after joining in 2011. She made her international debut for Switzerland in 2014 and went on to represent her country 33 times.

"This is an extremely sad moment for all the football community, particularly at a time when we gather at the FIFA Women's World Cup," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

"Both on mine and FIFA's behalf, I would like to express the most heartfelt condolences to Florijana's family and friends, to the Swiss Federation and to BSC Young Boys."