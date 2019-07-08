Manchester City will meet Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium and Chelsea will face Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in the opening weekend of the Women's Super League season.

The first top-flight Manchester derby between the women's teams will take place on September 7 and allow under-16s to attend for free with a paying adult.

Chelsea's match with Tottenham, meanwhile, will offer free tickets to fans of all ages.

THE STAGE IS SET.



We will play Spurs at Stamford Bridge on 8 September! 🙌



🎟 FREE tickets - https://t.co/J9Mey3rh2J pic.twitter.com/SrRbQ97YBY — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) July 8, 2019

City captain Steph Houghton said in a statement: "We are all very excited to play our first home game of the season at the Etihad Stadium and, better yet, in a Manchester derby.

"Big games like this are the ones you want to be in as a player and every one of us Manchester City players is looking forward to getting on that pitch and giving you all a performance to be proud of."

NEW RIVALRY. HISTORIC CLASH. 🔵🔴



⚽ CITY v UNITED

📍 Etihad Stadium

🏆 #FAWSL

📅 Saturday 7 September, 3pm UK

🎫 https://t.co/uJycgmkX7K



After shining on the #FIFAWWC stage...✨ @ellsbells89 is ready to light up the Etihad! 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/p9RPFY8o3l — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 8, 2019

United won the Championship last season, their first since the team was launched.

City, who usually play their home matches at the Academy Stadium of the Etihad Campus, won the Women's FA Cup and League Cup and finished second in the top flight to Arsenal.

The decision to relocate the games to the men's stadiums is part of a wider initiative by the Football Association to capitalise on the interest in women's football generated by the World Cup.

England finished fourth at the finals in France, where the United States defended their title of four years ago by beating Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday's final in Lyon.