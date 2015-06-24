Uruguay to Wait on Edinson Cavani for Quarters

OMNISPORT

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez says Edinson Cavani will be assessed ahead of Wednesday's Copa America quarter-final after his father was allegedly involved in a fatal car crash on Monday.

Cavani is due to feature in Uruguay's last-eight clash with hosts Chile, but could yet return home following the incident in the city of Salto that reportedly killed a teenage motorist.

Tabarez explained on Tuesday that the Paris Saint-Germain striker is to be monitored before any further decision is made on his availability for the game with Chile in Santiago.

"It is a personal issue regarding Edinson who was not involved in anything but is nonetheless affected," Tabarez told a news conference.

Cavani's father arrested in Uruguay after an accident in which a 19yo motorcycle rider lost his life. Tragic. — Andres Cordero (@DreCordero) June 23, 2015

"We talked to him to extend our support to him. He is affected by it, as anyone who would have such a thing happen to a member of their family would be.

"What will happen in between now and the game is that we can assess how the player has been affected.

"The game is tomorrow, not today, so we will train and continue to talk to him."