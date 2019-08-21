Español
Tigres And Cruz Azul To Meet In Leagues Cup Final

Tigres UANL beat Club America and Cruz Azul drop the LA Galaxy to reach the Leagues Cup final

Tigres UANL claimed a thrilling win over America on Tuesday and will face Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup final.

Tigres needed two own goals and penalties to get past America 5-3 in a shoot-out after their semi-final finished locked at 2-2 at BBVA Stadium in Houston.

Paul Aguilar's own goal put Tigres ahead but an Andres Ibarguen penalty brought America level before half-time.

Ibarguen looked set to be a hero when his deflected strike gave America an 83rd-minute lead, only for Roger Martinez to be sent off for lashing out.

Incredibly, Tigres drew level in the 95th minute when America defender Bruno Valdez headed a long throw-in from the right over his own goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez.

Leonel Lopez missed the only spot-kick in the shoot-out, Nahuel Guzman saving the effort onto the post as Tigres sensationally progressed.

It will be an all-Liga MX final in the inaugural edition of the tournament after Cruz Azul beat LA Galaxy 2-1.

Emil Cuello had cancelled out Jose Maduena's early goal with a brilliant long-range effort for Galaxy.

But Orbelin Pineda scored the winner early in the second half, curling a 25-yard strike into the top corner to send Cruz Azul through to the decider on September 18.

