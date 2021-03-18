Roma Legend Danielle De Rossi Joins Italy Coaching Staff

Daniele De Rossi has joined Roberto Mancini's Italy coaching set-up.

The 37-year-old, who earned 117 caps for the Azzurri and won the 2006 World Cup, has come on board as a technical coach.

De Rossi retired from playing in January last year after a brief stint with Boca Juniors in Argentina, having made 616 appearances in a distinguished career with Roma.

"I'm proud to start this new career with the national team and I thank both president [Gabriele] Gravina and coach Mancini for the trust and the opportunity," De Rossi told the FIGC's official website.

"It will be exciting to return to Coverciano, which for me means coming back home and find many former colleagues and friends in the staff and the group. I can't wait to get started."

Mancini, who has been at the helm since 2018, was happy to welcome De Rossi into the fold.

"I'm very pleased that Daniele joins our group," Mancini said. "I'm sure he will be able to give the lads an important contribution and I hope that his first experience will be useful for the future."