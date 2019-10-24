Español
Report: USWNT Will Appoint Vlatko Andonovski As New Manager

Vlatko Andonovski has reportedly been chosen to take over the USWNT, replacing two-time World Cup winner Jill Ellis, who stepped down earlier this year.

U.S. Soccer is set to hire Vlatko Andonovski as the next manager of the United States Women's National Team, Sports Illustrated reports.

According to the report, Andonovski is expected to be officially presented by U.S. Soccer on Monday with a press conference in New York.

 

Andonovski has coached Reign FC in the NWSL for the past two seasons and managed FC Kansas City before that.

The USWNT position is vacant after two-time World Cup winning manager Jill Ellis announced earlier this year that she would step down.

