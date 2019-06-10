GOAL

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak reportedly wants to leave LaLiga the club after he feels promises were broken.

Jan Oblak wants to leave Atletico Madrid for Man United this summer, a source has told ESPN FC. pic.twitter.com/C4pZ8ecyww — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 10, 2019

The report says that Oblak is concerned over Atleti's competitiveness with star players like Antoine Griezmann, Diego Godin and others leaving.

He has previously been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and a switch to Old Trafford now appeals amid the uncertainity surrounding David de Gea's next move.