Report: Jan Oblak Wants Atletico Madrid Exit And Manchester United Move

Jan Oblak is reportedly unhappy with Atletico Madrid and the goalkeeper could end up landing at Manchester United.

REUTERS

GOAL

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak reportedly wants to leave LaLiga the club after he feels promises were broken.

Oblak wants to leave Atletico Madrid this summer due to broken promises over his future, claims ESPN.

 

The report says that Oblak is concerned over Atleti's competitiveness with star players like Antoine Griezmann, Diego Godin and others leaving.

He has previously been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and a switch to Old Trafford now appeals amid the uncertainity surrounding David de Gea's next move.

