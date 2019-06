GOAL

Pep Guardiola wants Real Madrid star Isco as the replacement for David Silva at Manchester City, according to Marca.

The veteran Spaniard confirmed that 2019-20 would be his final season with the Citizens, prompting the Premier League champions to mull over future options.

Isco has been identified by Guardiola as a prime target, with the former Barcelona manager keen to bring the Los Blancos man to the Etihad Stadium