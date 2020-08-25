Español
Raul Leads Real Madrid to UEFA Youth League Title

Goals from Pablo Rodriguez, Miguel Gutierrez and an own goal from Henrique Jocu helped Real Madrid secure the UEFA Youth League title.

Real Madrid claimed the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday following an entertaining 3-2 win over Benfica in Nyon. 

Madrid – led by Los Blancos icon Raul – went ahead in the 26th minute when Pablo Rodriguez headed home Sergio Arribas' teasing cross from six yards. 

Rodriguez hobbled off soon after but it did little to quell Madrid's attacking threat, the Spanish side doubling their advantage on the stroke of half-time when Henrique Jocu turned Arribas' cross into his own net. 

 

Benfica pulled one back in the 49th minute, Goncalo Ramos netting from close range, but Madrid restored their two-goal advantage just a minute later courtesy of Miguel Gutierrez's low finish at the back post. 

Ramos headed home from a corner in the 57th minute to reduce the deficit once again.

The Portuguese side were handed a golden opportunity to draw level in the 68th minute but Madrid goalkeeper Luis Lopez pawed away Tiago Dantas' penalty, ensuring the title went back to Spain. 

