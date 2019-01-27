PSV's Lozano Released From Hospital After Collision

PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano has been released from hospital and sent home to recover from a head injury sustained in the club's 2-1 win over Groningen.

The Mexico international scored both his side's goals before colliding with Groningen's Tim Handwerker just before half-time and being taken to hospital.

PSV coach Mark Van Bommel said after the game that Lozano had suffered "a hard hit", but the 23-year-old returned home from hospital the day after the game.

A statement on the club's official website said: "Hirving Lozano has left the St. Anna Hospital and is now at home.

"His workload will be examined from day-to-day on the basis of the applicable FIFA protocols."