PSV's Lozano Released From Hospital After Collision

Hirving Lozano scored two goals for PSV Eindhoven before a head injury forced him out of their 2-1 win over Groningen on Saturday, but the Mexican star has been released from the hospital.

PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano has been released from hospital and sent home to recover from a head injury sustained in the club's 2-1 win over Groningen.

The Mexico international scored both his side's goals before colliding with Groningen's Tim Handwerker just before half-time and being taken to hospital.

 

PSV coach Mark Van Bommel said after the game that Lozano had suffered "a hard hit", but the 23-year-old returned home from hospital the day after the game.

A statement on the club's official website said: "Hirving Lozano has left the St. Anna Hospital and is now at home.

"His workload will be examined from day-to-day on the basis of the applicable FIFA protocols."

 

