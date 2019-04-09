Español
Pele Back In Brazil After Hospitalization

Pele has returned to Brazil after being hospitalized in Paris last week

Pele has arrived back in Brazil following a hospital stay in Paris, where he was treated for a urinary tract infection.

The 78-year-old football great fell ill following a sponsors' event in the French capital last week, where he appeared alongside Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar visited his countryman on Monday, posting a picture to social media of the pair, and Pele is now back in his homeland.

 

The three-time World Cup winner arrived at Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo and thanked well-wishers after being taken through the terminal in a wheelchair.

After speaking briefly to reporters, he was driven away.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank all those who called the hospital, hoping for my prompt recovery," Pele said.

"Many people said they were praying, praying for me. And again, thank God it was all right, I'm here. Long live Brazil."

