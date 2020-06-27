Español
NWLS Players Honor Black Lives Matter Protests

Players from North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns kneel for national anthem

NC Courage

 

Players from the North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns wore Black Lives Matter shirts and knelt during the national anthem before the first match of NWSL's return in the Challenge Cup.

 

Before kickoff, players paused for a moment of silence to recognize the victims of police brutality, racial injustice and the ongoing protest in their name.

