NWLS Players Honor Black Lives Matter Protests

Players from the North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns wore Black Lives Matter shirts and knelt during the national anthem before the first match of NWSL's return in the Challenge Cup.

Many @NWSL players kneeled during the national anthem ahead of the #2020ChallengeCup opener. pic.twitter.com/mwRozO7Vya — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 27, 2020

Before kickoff, players paused for a moment of silence to recognize the victims of police brutality, racial injustice and the ongoing protest in their name.