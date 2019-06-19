Jose Mourinho revealed he saw his return to management coming in the international arena.

Mourinho is yet to take on a new role since being sacked by Manchester United in December last year.

The Portuguese tactician has been linked with several clubs, but Mourinho said he could take the helm of a national team for the first time instead.

"I want to compete in new competitions. I think about the World Cup and the European Championships," he told Eleven Sports.

"For a long time I have had the desire to try out such an adventure. Right now, I see myself more at a national team than with a new club.

"Is Portugal the right team for me? Not necessarily."

Mourinho was in charge at Old Trafford for two and a half years, winning the Europa League, EFL Cup and a Community Shield.

He is also a two-time Champions League winner after successes with Porto and Inter.