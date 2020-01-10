McBride Named USMNT GM

Former United States international Brian McBride has been named General Manager of the U.S. Men’s National Team.

From the federation's official statement:

CHICAGO (Jan. 10, 2020) – The U.S. Soccer Federation has appointed three-time FIFA World Cup veteran Brian McBride as the new General Manager of the U.S. Men’s National Team.

McBride, who earned 95 caps and scored 30 goals during a 14-year international career with the USMNT, will report to U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Earnie Stewart.

McBride will begin the position immediately, joining USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter and the rest of the staff and players for January Camp in Bradenton, Fla. On Monday, Jan. 13, McBride and Stewart will be available on a media teleconference call.

“We are thrilled to have Brian McBride assume the role as General Manager of the U.S. Men’s National Team,” Stewart said. “Through his impressive career as a three-time World Cup veteran and at clubs in England, Germany and the United States, he has earned the respect of his peers around the world. The hard-earned reputation will allow him to forge important relationships both internationally and here at home, and his understanding of the game and what it takes to succeed at the highest levels will be invaluable to our player pool and our staff.”

According to U.S. Soccer's press release, McBride's primary role will be to "focus will be to oversee the development and management of the player pool, build and guide the culture within the Men’s National Team environment, manage relationships with clubs and represent the USMNT on the global stage."

“I am incredibly honored to once again represent the National Team and the U.S. Soccer Federation,” said McBride in the statement.

“It’s critically important for everyone to understand the privilege and pride that goes with wearing the jersey, and I’m excited about the opportunity to build relationships with players and clubs that align with the philosophy and values of U.S. Soccer. In this position, part of my job is to work alongside Gregg and his staff in fostering a growth mentality for the USMNT and to help Earnie ensure that this mindset is present in all of our Youth National Teams. I look forward to working with Earnie and Kate Markgraf to continue the progress we have made in the last two decades.”