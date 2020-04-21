Español
Lokomotiv Moscow's Innokenty Samokhvalov Dies Aged 22

The Russian giants confirmed the tragic news on Monday after Innokenty Samokhvalov suffered suspected heart failure.

Lokomotiv Moscow defender Innokenty Samokhvalov died aged 22 following an individual training session.

The Russian giants confirmed the tragic news on Monday after Samokhvalov suffered suspected heart failure.

Samokhvalov – who had been playing for Lokomotiv's reserve team Kazanka in the third division – was training solo amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are truly sad to announce the death of Kazanka defender Innokenty Samokhvalov," Lokomotiv said in a statement.

"The footballer became ill during an individual training session. Details of the tragedy are being clarified.

"Samokhvalov is a pupil of Lokomotiv. Kesha came to our Academy in the third grade, won the youth championship of Russia, this season he played for Kazanka. Samokhvalov left a wife and a son.

"Kesha was a kind, helpful person and a good friend. We are truly shocked by what happened and express our sincere condolences to his family and friends."

