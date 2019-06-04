Joao Felix Can Play For 'Any Team In The World' – Tiago

Benfica attacker Joao Felix is similar to Antoine Griezmann and can play for any team in the world, according to former Portugal and Atletico Madrid midfielder Tiago.

Joao Felix, 19, is attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United after an impressive season with Benfica.

Tiago, now an assistant coach at Atletico, compared the attacker to Griezmann and feels it will take an offer of more than €80million to land Joao Felix.

"He could play in any team in the world," the former Benfica and Chelsea midfielder told El Partidazo de COPE.

"I don't think Benfica will accept selling him for €80m. He's a player who reminds me a bit of Griezmann."

Griezmann has starred at Atletico for five seasons, but announced last month he would be leaving the LaLiga club.

The France forward is heavily linked with a move to Barcelona and Tiago said he expected the 28-year-old to end up at Camp Nou.

"He is a great player and a great team-mate," he said. "He has always given everything for the club.

"We all believe he will play at Barca next season."