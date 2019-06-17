Español
Keep beIN
Soccer

Jean-Luc Vasseur Replaces Reynald Pedros At Lyon Women

Reynald Pedros's replacement as the coach for Lyon Women will be Jean-Luc Vasseur, the club confirmed on Monday.

AFP

Jean-Luc Vasseur has been appointed as the new coach of Women's Champions League winners Lyon.

Vasseur, a former Reims coach who was most recently in charge of Chateauroux, replaces Reynald Pedros.

Lyon claimed back-to-back Champions League trophies during Pedros' two seasons in charge.

Ada Hegerberg, who won the inaugural women's Ballon d'Or award, scored a hat-trick in last month's 4-1 triumph over Barcelona.

 

Ligue 1 Lyon Women's Soccer
Previous Conte Had Agreed To Take Roma Job, Reveals Departi
Read
Conte Had Agreed To Take Roma Job, Reveals Departing Totti
Next Tonga Could Beat Argentina - Maradona Furious Afte
Read
Tonga Could Beat Argentina - Maradona Furious After Copa America Loss

Latest Stories