Jean-Luc Vasseur Replaces Reynald Pedros At Lyon Women

Jean-Luc Vasseur has been appointed as the new coach of Women's Champions League winners Lyon.
Vasseur, a former Reims coach who was most recently in charge of Chateauroux, replaces Reynald Pedros.
Lyon claimed back-to-back Champions League trophies during Pedros' two seasons in charge.
Ada Hegerberg, who won the inaugural women's Ballon d'Or award, scored a hat-trick in last month's 4-1 triumph over Barcelona.
Jean-Luc Vasseur has arrived in Lyon as the new head coach.