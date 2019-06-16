'I Really Don't Know Anything Yet' - James Still In Dark Over Real Madrid Future

James Rodriguez remains in the dark about his Real Madrid future amid links with an array of European clubs.

The 27-year-old spent the past two seasons on loan with Bayern Munich but has informed the Bundesliga champions he is not interested in a permanent transfer.

James, who is on Copa America duty with Colombia, has now been tipped to find a new club ahead of the 2019-2020 campaign.

Juventus and Napoli are rumoured to be in the running to sign him, while Premier League duo Liverpool and Manchester United have also been linked, but the playmaker is unsure where he will end up.

"I really don't know anything yet," James told Marca following Colombia's 2-0 win over Argentina on Saturday.

James played the full 90 minutes of Colombia's Group B opener in Salvador and set up Roger Martinez's strike, which Duvan Zapata added to late on.

But the former Monaco ace has warned his team-mates not to get carried away in their pursuit of a first Copa America triumph since 2001.

"We played well," he said. "We were very solid. It was a very physical game and it's a good day for all Colombians. When we're united it's much easier for everyone.

"We have to be calm and cautious. There's a lot of football left and we have to be careful in our next games. We can't go into a state of euphoria."