How to Watch a Soccer Game in 2019

Gabriel Pessoa

Pregame

Preparation is everything. There is no better way to prepare for the bevy of matches into which you are about to sink than by displaying your lack of attention span to others.

You’re going to want to have about four screens minimum, each displaying a different match. Go ahead and snap a quick pic of your collection of monitors and caption with something sick like “I love Wednesdays!!!” with an emoji or GIF of a club you voluntarily chose to root for a couple years ago but now swear by (while we’re on the topic, maybe hold off on tattooing that crest on your calf for now).

If the excess of matches leaping off the screens at you all at once seems overwhelming, don’t worry; you’ll just be watching one of them anyway. Now post that picture and watch the retweets come rolling in!

Kickoff

Game on! No one knows the 3-5-2 better than you so go ahead and let the people of Twitter in on some sweet tactical secrets. “Neither of the teams is using the 3-5-2,” you say? Fret not my friend. It literally does not matter. Facts should never get in the way of a busy timeline.

Don’t forget to throw in a hot take while you’re at it.

Everyone loves score predictions so this is a good juncture to let your followers know what you think the end result will be for this impossible-to-determine game.

25th Minute

Is it still 0-0? That absolutely means the game is not entertaining so this is a perfect time to hop back on Twitter!

What’s that? Did Alexi Lalas say something that bothered you? What are you waiting for? Give him a piece of your mind!

While you’re there, it wouldn’t hurt to retweet a politically charged tweet or three.

At this point the match should be about half an hour in. You’re doing great!

42nd Minute

A beautiful team play ends with a shot ricocheting off the crossbar. Get right back on Twitter and claim a Ray Hudson-esque play call as your own. Use key words like ‘magisterial’ and ‘kaleidoscopic’.

Halftime

Halftime is a treasure trove of hot takes on Twitter.

Check out a handful of those before you formulate an opinion of your own, or perhaps just steal someone else’s.

This midway point reprieve is where you can also look up any players or coaches you have never heard of and check in on how 'your team' is doing.

Wait, Lalas didn't reply to your tweet?!?! His loss. Time for the second half.

65th Minute

Finally, a goal has been scored! Guess what? It is the most beautiful goal you have ever seen in your life, hands down.

The technique, the power. It may be the best goal of all time. You should dedicate at least three tweets to this beauty.

82nd Minute

The game is reaching its final stretch. This is prime time for follower interaction and an ideal time to engage in some classic footy banter.

Topics such as Messi vs. Ronaldo, who should win next year’s Ballon D’or award, and pinpointing exactly what is going wrong with Real Madrid this year are always a winner.

To get your point across effectively, ALL CAPPING is encouraged.

Final Whistle

Time is drawing to an end so be sure to use your proverbial outdoor voice while debating anyone dissenters on your timeline. Don’t be afraid to go off topic. Show them you know more about local government than they do.

Once that’s settled, check the scores from all those soccer games you were tweeting about earlier. Were all of your predictions wrong? Of course, they were!

Soccer is the beautiful game, not the 'well, we all saw that coming' game.

Pat yourself on the back. By following the steps listed above, you have properly lived through a full soccer-watching experience.

Pass these lessons on to your friends and family so as to spread the appropriate soccer-watching etiquette throughout your community.