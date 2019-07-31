Four USWNT Stars Make FIFA's Best Shortlist

United States star Megan Rapinoe and three of her international team-mates are among 12 nominees for the Best FIFA Women's Player Award for 2019.

A first-time recipient will be named in Milan on September 23 after former winners Marta, Lieke Martens and Carli Lloyd all failed to make the shortlist.

Reign FC forward Rapinoe shapes as a strong contender after inspiring USA to glory at the Women's World Cup in France.

The 34-year-old scored six goals in five games, including one in the 2-0 victory over Netherlands in the final, to claim a Golden Ball-Golden Boot double.

Rapinoe's compatriots Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz are also in contention, as are England pair Ellen White and Lucy Bronze, who claimed the Silver Ball.

Right-back Bronze and striker Ada Hegerberg, last year's inaugural Women's Ballon d'Or winner, feature among four players from the Lyon side that won the Women's Champions League.

The list of contenders has been expanded to 12 from the usual 10 due to a tie in the number of votes received by some nominees.

The Best FIFA Women's Player nominees:

Lucy Bronze (Lyon & England)

Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars & United States)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona & Norway)

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

Amandine Henry (Lyon & France)

Sam Kerr (Chicago Red Stars & Australia)

Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit & United States)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal & Netherlands)

Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride & United States)

Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC & United States)

Wendie Renard (Lyon & France)

Ellen White (Manchester City & England)