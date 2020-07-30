The Swiss special prosecutor has opened criminal proceedings against FIFA president Gianni Infantino in relation to alleged dealings with Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber.

The case is connected to a meeting Infantino had with Michael Lauber, the Swiss attorney general.

Lauber last week offered to resign after a court concluded that he covered up a meeting with Infantino and lied to supervisors while his office investigated corruption by FIFA.

The authority overseeing Switzerland's federal prosecutors confirmed that special prosecutor Stefan Keller, appointed earlier this month to review criminal complaints against the two men and others involved, had found indications of criminal conduct related to the meetings.