El-Badry Replaces Aguirre As Egypt Coach

Egypt have appointed Hossam El-Badry as their new coach.

The three-time Al Ahly boss succeeds Javier Aguirre in the role.

Aguirre was dismissed after Egypt's disappointing performance at this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

رحبوا معنا بالمدير الفني الجديد للفراعنة

" حسام البدري " 👏🥳 pic.twitter.com/eAPQzw7yPJ — Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) September 19, 2019

Egypt won all three of their group games without conceding a goal but Mohamed Salah and his side then suffered a shock exit, losing 1-0 to South Africa.

El-Badry, a former defender who played international football for Egypt, won the 2012 CAF Champions League in his second spell at Al Ahly.

They were beaten in the final two years ago and he left the club in May 2018 despite winning the Egyptian league title.