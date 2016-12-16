Although they adore Real Madrid and Portugal hero Cristiano Ronaldo, Dimitri Payet's children have been told they are not allowed to utter his name in the wake of the Euro 2016 final.

The four-time Ballon d'Or winner was a pivotal part of the Portugal side that ended Payet's dreams of international glory as they beat France in the final, though he was forced off in the first half due to injury.

And while the West Ham star admits his kids are big fans of Ronaldo and his Barcelona counterpart Lionel Messi, the attacker insists they are not allowed to mention the former.

"I have kids, so I can understand the image that footballers have," he told Sport24.

"They are fans of some players, I see in their eyes. They admire and try to imitate their gestures, their words, their celebrations.

"They love Ronaldo and Messi. Since Euro 2016, though, they have no right to pronounce the name of Ronaldo!"