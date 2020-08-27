Didier Deschamps Explains Rabiot Recall And Reveals Hopes For Martial

France head coach Didier Deschamps says Adrien Rabiot has earned the right to receive another chance after being named in the squad for September's Nations League matches against Sweden and Croatia.

Rabiot has spent two years out of the picture for France after refusing to be placed on the standby list for the 2018 World Cup.

French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet said the midfielder, who was with Paris Saint-Germain at the time, had made a "bad decision" that was to the detriment of "himself alone".

Having regained some form and fitness for Juventus in 2019-20, Rabiot has now been given another chance by Deschamps, who insists his position on the matter had never been inflexible.

"It's very simple. We continued to follow Adrien Rabiot. He found a very, very good level with his club, with Juventus," he said.

"What happened, happened. We are not going to go back to that, and neither is he. I'm not someone who likes to take radical positions.

"He stayed selectable and I made the decision to give him his return for this call-up.

"I don't usually notify the players that I'm calling them up. I dare to think he will be there on Monday.

"In 2018, he made a decision, I think it was a mistake on his part and so did he. But there weren't any harsh words or aggression from him. If you have any concerns about my authority, don't worry."

Deschamps has also recalled Anthony Martial, who last featured for his country in a 3-1 friendly win over Russia in March 2018.

The Manchester United forward scored 23 goals in all competitions last season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

"He was called up very, very early," Deschamps said of Martial, who made his debut as a 19-year-old in 2015. "He's much more efficient, he's gained consistency.

"I won't be able to take away the disappointment of 2018 [when Martial was left out for the World Cup].

"I have called him up again several times since 2018, and he wasn't able to be there. I hope this time is the right time."