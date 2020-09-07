Cristiano Ronaldo's Odds Of Playing Against Sweden Are 'Strong' Says Fernando Santos

Cristiano Ronaldo is in contention for Portugal's Nations League game against Sweden on Tuesday after missing Saturday's 4-1 win over Croatia with an infected toe.

Ahead of the Croatia game, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos revealed the infection was thought to have been caused by a bee sting.

Portugal had no issues in his absence at the Dragao, as Joao Cancelo, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and Andre Silva did the damage.

The defending Nations League champions will hope to build on that win against Sweden and could yet call upon Ronaldo, who is one goal away from reaching 100 for his country.

"Yesterday he did 25 minutes of training and he was reasonably well after," Santos told reporters on Monday.

"We will see how training goes today and then make a decision.

"The happiness for being here and being one goal away from 100 doesn't mean he has to play. Things don't work that way.

"He's the best in the world. Period. If his condition is at the same level as his team-mates, the probability of playing is strong.

"It is always unpredictable, but now we know that the infection is practically cleared; there are no traces. He feels good and if you train and are fit, the odds of playing are strong."