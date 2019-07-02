Casillas Retirement Decision Depends On Medical 'All-Clear' - Agent

Iker Casillas is awaiting medical clearance before making a decision on his future, according to the goalkeeper's agent Carlo Cutropia.

The Real Madrid and Spain great was welcomed back to Porto's training ground on Monday, exactly two months on from undergoing emergency surgery after suffering a heart attack during training.

He returned home five days later and is now on the mend, but Casillas remains unable to take part in training.

"Casillas is still on medical leave and neither the club nor Iker are in a hurry to make a decision [about his future]," Cutropia told ESPN.

"No decision regarding his future will be made until Iker is given the all-clear by doctors."

It was reported in the Portuguese media that Casillas has been offered a fee to terminate his contract a year early and join Porto's board of directors, but Cutropia insisted those rumours are wide of the mark.

"Reports in the media are not true," he said. "Porto are treating Iker wonderfully."

World Cup-winning keeper Casillas played 725 times for Madrid in all competitions prior to joining Porto in 2015.