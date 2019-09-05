Brazilian World Cup winner Cafu is mourning the death of his son, Danilo.

The Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo confirmed to Omnisport the passing of the former defender's eldest child.

No further information was provided in line with a request from the family.

Our @officialcafu has lost his son, Danilo. It's with a sad heart that we offer our deepest condolences to his family at this saddest of times 🙏



Marcos, in questo momento di profonda tristezza ogni rossonero è con te e la tua famiglia. Il nostro abbraccio va a voi 🙏 — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 5, 2019

Cafu's former clubs including Sao Paulo, Roma and AC Milan have expressed their sympathies.

On Twitter, Milan said: "Our Cafu has lost his son, Danilo. It's with a sad heart that we offer our deepest condolences to his family at this saddest of times."

O São Paulo Futebol Clube lamenta profundamente o falecimento de Danilo, filho do @officialcafu. O clube se solidariza e deseja muita força aos familiares e amigos do ídolo tricolor. — São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) September 5, 2019

Cafu's former team-mate at Roma, Francesco Totti, added: "I've seen him grow... it's not possible!!!! Rest in peace Danilo."

Cafu, 49, retired from playing in 2008 and has since held various ambassadorial roles. He won the World Cup with Brazil in 1994 and 2002.