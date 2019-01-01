Aubameyang, Salah, Mane Named CAF Player of the Year Finalists

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been confirmed as the Player of the Year finalists at the 2018 CAF Awards.

The prestigious honour, set to be awarded at a gala in Dakar, Senegal, next week will go to one of three Premier League stars after sparkling in 2018.

The Final 3 nominees for the African Player of the Year 2018 has been revealed, Who will be the King of Africa? @Aubameyang7 @10SadioMane @MoSalah #Final3 #AiteoCAFAwards18 pic.twitter.com/uAZ5BilxKA — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 1, 2019

Salah was last year's winner and he followed up his 2017 achievements with another fine 12 months, breaking the Premier League's 38-game season goals record, while leading Liverpool to the Champions League final, before ending the year on top of the league table.

Team-mate Mane - second in 2017 - has been similarly influential in the Reds' success, forming a devastating forward line along with Salah and Roberto Firmino, and netted in the Kiev final defeat to Real Madrid.

Salah and Mane both went to the World Cup, with Egypt and Senegal respectively, but neither made it past the group stage.

Meanwhile, 2015 Player of the Year Aubameyang hit the ground running in England after a big move from Borussia Dortmund.

The Gabon international scored 10 Premier League goals last term following his switch and, heading into Tuesday's action, is tied with Salah and Harry Kane at the top of the scoring charts with 13 this season.

Salah and Mane were both on target as Liverpool thrashed Aubameyang's Arsenal 5-1 on Saturday.